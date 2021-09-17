TD Securities Increases NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$10.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NXE stock opened at C$7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 41.05, a current ratio of 41.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$7.81.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

