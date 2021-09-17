Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,011 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $2,369,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

