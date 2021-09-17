Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $286,000 Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,874 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 142.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

