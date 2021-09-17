Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLTZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

