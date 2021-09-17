Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TLSNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
