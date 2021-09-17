Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

