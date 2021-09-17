Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Linda Kay Zecher Sells 2,124 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TENB opened at $47.20 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

