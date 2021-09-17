Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after buying an additional 779,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.90. 87,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,927. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

