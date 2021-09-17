TFI International Inc. (TFII) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

TFII opened at $112.76 on Friday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFII. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

