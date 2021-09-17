The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $15.05 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $15.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

ALL opened at $131.48 on Friday. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,492,000 after acquiring an additional 53,984 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

