The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLCE. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. 12,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

