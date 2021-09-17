The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $439.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.50 and a 200-day moving average of $403.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

