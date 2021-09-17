The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.55. 6,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,371. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

