The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Director Purchases $21,914.52 in Stock

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Director Kevin V. Dreyer acquired 1,333 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $21,914.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GGZ stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $655,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

