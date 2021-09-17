The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Director Purchases $21,914.52 in Stock

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Director Kevin V. Dreyer acquired 1,333 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $21,914.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
GGZ stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
