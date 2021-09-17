The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.28.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 21,157.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $160,382,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lyft by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

