The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$140.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.68.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $4,415,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 155,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Apple by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

