The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $23.08. The India Fund shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 1,008 shares.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
