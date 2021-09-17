The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $23.08. The India Fund shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 1,008 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter valued at $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

