The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IRL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The New Ireland Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRL. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

