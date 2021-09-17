The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average is $200.88. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

