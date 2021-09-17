The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Update

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMUUY opened at $12.99 on Friday. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

Get The Siam Commercial Bank Public alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $0.4701 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.