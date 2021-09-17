The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMUUY opened at $12.99 on Friday. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $0.4701 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.