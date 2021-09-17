The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOE opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

