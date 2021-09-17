The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $78.00. The company traded as low as $67.72 and last traded at $67.81. Approximately 911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 557,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.