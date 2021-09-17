The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $56,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.