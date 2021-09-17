The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,427 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $65,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 47,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $183.41. 369,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,883. The firm has a market cap of $333.28 billion, a PE ratio of 300.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

