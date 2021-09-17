The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,831.75

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,831.75 ($23.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,761.50 ($23.01). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,788 ($23.36), with a volume of 655,781 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on WEIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -364.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,831.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

