Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

TBPH stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $504.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

