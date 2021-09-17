TheStreet Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.45.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

