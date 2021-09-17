Thomas Aj Frank Sells 17,865 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $1,115,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

