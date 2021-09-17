Thomas V. Taylor Sells 47,717 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FND opened at $130.41 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,916 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

