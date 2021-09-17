Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,673 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Grocery Outlet worth $25,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,120. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

