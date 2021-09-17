Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $30,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $338,311.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,846,124.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,540 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,241. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

