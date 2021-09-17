Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $227.17 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 499,871 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $227,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 716,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day moving average is $210.53. The company has a market cap of $434.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

