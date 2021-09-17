Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 271,853 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,853 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Lamar Advertising worth $33,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.07.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.