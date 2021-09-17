Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,644 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,644 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $46,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.18. 1,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.21. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $165.50 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 181.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

