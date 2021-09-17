Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $34.14 on Friday, reaching $2,838.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,735.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,434.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

