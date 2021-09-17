Timothy Holme Sells 304,041 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QS opened at $21.34 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a PE ratio of -54.72.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 686,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

