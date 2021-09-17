Timothy Holme Sells 304,041 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of QS opened at $21.34 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a PE ratio of -54.72.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.