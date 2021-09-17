Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Truist cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.99. 6,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

