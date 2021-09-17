Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 133,174 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $25,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 60,520 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.