Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.35 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

