Toronto Dominion Bank Has $21.36 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $21,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,683 shares of company stock valued at $19,326,001. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

