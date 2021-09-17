Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255,330 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.