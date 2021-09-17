Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 37,476 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,476 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,679,000 after buying an additional 899,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 158.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,002,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,527,000 after purchasing an additional 227,702 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,941,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $88.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $100.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.