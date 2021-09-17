Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$47.50

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$47.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMLF. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $34.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

