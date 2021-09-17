TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,328 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,462% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

Shares of NYSE PACE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,398. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $626.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

