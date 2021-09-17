Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,339 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average volume of 410 call options.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.50. 5,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85. Athene has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock worth $859,160 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

