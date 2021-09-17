TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TUGCU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. TradeUP Global has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at $336,000.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

