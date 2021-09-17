Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $185.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

