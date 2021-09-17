Transcodium (TNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $287,609.18

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $287,609.18 and approximately $100.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 108.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00130448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

