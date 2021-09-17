Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) CEO Sells $19,122,778.00 in Stock

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $19,122,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TBIO opened at $37.36 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 45.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Translate Bio by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 35,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Translate Bio by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

About Translate Bio

