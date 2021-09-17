Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,085.42

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,085.42 ($14.18) and traded as low as GBX 973.11 ($12.71). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 990 ($12.93), with a volume of 35,289 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TET shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Treatt alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £574.39 million and a P/E ratio of 43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,069.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,084.68.

In related news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44), for a total transaction of £27,625 ($36,092.24). Insiders have sold 17,205 shares of company stock worth $18,974,475 in the last quarter.

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.