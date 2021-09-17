Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Update

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVC. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $11,446,000.

NASDAQ ATVC opened at $9.71 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

